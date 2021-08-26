Maecenas Market Capitalization Tops $294,563.75 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 60% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $294,563.75 and $233.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Maecenas

ART is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

