Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.234 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21.

Magic Software Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Magic Software Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 53.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $20.62 on Thursday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.31.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

