Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MX. TheStreet lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $19.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,683,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $5,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

