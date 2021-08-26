Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MX. TheStreet lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.20.
Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $19.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $26.98.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,683,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $5,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
