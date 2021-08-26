Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.15.

MGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,603 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,254,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,474 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGY opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. On average, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

