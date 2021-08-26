Malcolm Salter Sells 755 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $30,751.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Malcolm Salter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $28,214.35.

On Friday, June 18th, Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $28,078.45.

CCCC stock opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.66. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCCC. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

