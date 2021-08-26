MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

HZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in MarineMax by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HZO traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.36. 224,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.78. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

