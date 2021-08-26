Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,858 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $107,466,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 160.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,169,000 after purchasing an additional 508,173 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 69.6% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,667,000 after purchasing an additional 500,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $135.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.65. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 129.15 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

