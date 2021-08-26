Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Purchased by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $19,648,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $247,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAC traded down $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $149.59. The company had a trading volume of 217,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,081. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $85.47 and a one year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

