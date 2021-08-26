Mask Network (MASK) Market Cap Tops $234.07 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.73 or 0.00029215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 109.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $234.07 million and approximately $579.86 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mask Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00052429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013900 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00052454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.52 or 0.00756530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00097467 BTC.

About Mask Network

MASK is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,049,391 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Mask Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.