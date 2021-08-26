Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.83.
A number of research firms recently commented on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
NYSE DOOR traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $119.88. The company had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.13. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
