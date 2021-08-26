Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE DOOR traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $119.88. The company had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.13. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

