MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.710-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.450 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.08.

MTZ opened at $94.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.57. MasTec has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MasTec stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of MasTec worth $38,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

