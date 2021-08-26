Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Increased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $6.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $352.86. 3,917,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,944. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie raised their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

