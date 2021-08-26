Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,501. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.09.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,848 shares of company stock worth $4,858,744 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maximus stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,752 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Maximus worth $19,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

