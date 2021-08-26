McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $238.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

