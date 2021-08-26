McMillan Shakespeare Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.31 (ASX:MMS)

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.311 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.55.

About McMillan Shakespeare

McMillan Shakespeare Limited provides salary packaging, novated leasing, disability plan management, asset management, and related financial products and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Group Remuneration Services, Asset Management, and Retail Financial Services.

