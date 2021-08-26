McMillan Shakespeare Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.31 (ASX:MMS)

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.311 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.55.
About McMillan Shakespeare
