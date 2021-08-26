Meaghan Lloyd Sells 6,050 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Meaghan Lloyd sold 6,050 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $538,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TRMB stock opened at $94.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $94.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,167,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 28,929 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

