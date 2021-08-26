Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.72

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTL. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Mechel PAO by 1,408.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 283,069 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 108,386 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

