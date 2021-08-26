Medifast’s (MED) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$395.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE MED opened at $222.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.98. Medifast has a one year low of $139.59 and a one year high of $336.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medifast will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

In other Medifast news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,213,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,210,000 after purchasing an additional 85,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,441,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,824,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,716,000 after purchasing an additional 33,121 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

