MediShares Hits Market Capitalization of $11.02 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $11.02 million and $371,955.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MediShares has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MediShares

MediShares is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

