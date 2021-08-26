MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 32.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $17.47 on Thursday, hitting $1,854.47. The company had a trading volume of 767 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,210. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,627.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -37,438.80 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $959.87 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.