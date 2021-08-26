Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Lowered by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,696 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $77.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.