Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.82.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Truist downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.
In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $50.40. 312,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,993. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.93. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $88.96.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
