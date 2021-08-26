Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Truist downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after acquiring an additional 61,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 81,376.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $50.40. 312,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,993. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.93. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

