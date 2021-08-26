Metaverse ETP (ETP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $452,502.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $20.62 million and $452,502.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 50.9% higher against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.35 or 0.06569005 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00129521 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,870,385 coins and its circulating supply is 78,870,287 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

