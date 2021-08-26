Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Rudinauth Chadee Purchases 1,451 Shares

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Rudinauth Chadee purchased 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$45.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,906.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at C$395,845.76.

MX traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$44.12. The company had a trading volume of 132,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,891. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of C$28.36 and a 52 week high of C$62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. The stock has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.43.

Get Methanex alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

MX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Methanex to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.25.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.