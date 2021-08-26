Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

MBNKF stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.13. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

