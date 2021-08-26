Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Trading Up 6.1%

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)’s stock price was up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 9,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,057,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on MILE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Metromile alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MILE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the second quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Metromile in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Metromile in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Metromile in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Metromile in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.