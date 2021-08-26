Michael Brand Acquires 10,000 Shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Stock

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Director Michael Brand acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AIRI opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $2.46.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Air Industries Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Research analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group by 236.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 115,103 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the first quarter worth $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

