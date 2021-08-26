MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $460,542.57 and approximately $11.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006242 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00060592 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

