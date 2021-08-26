Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 748 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

NYSE TSN opened at $78.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

