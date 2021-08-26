Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $56,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON opened at $186.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.59 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.43. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.72 and a twelve month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,784,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,241,915. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXON. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

