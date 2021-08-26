Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,040,767 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 99.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,040,767 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $267,786,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $106,660,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in TripAdvisor by 69.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $201,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,365 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $65,262,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $43,318,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $36.01 on Thursday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.