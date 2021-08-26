Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 96 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 30.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Everbridge by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG opened at $150.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.42. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $197,049.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,093.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,752. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Everbridge to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.90.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

