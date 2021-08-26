Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,645 Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FET. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE FET opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.69. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

