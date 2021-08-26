Millennium Management LLC Buys New Position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,847,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,851,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of YALA opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Yalla Group Limited has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $41.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -62.25.

Yalla Group Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

