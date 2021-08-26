Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,495 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,742,000 after acquiring an additional 48,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $266.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 26.90%. On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.