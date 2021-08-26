Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,836 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $62,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $53.61 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

