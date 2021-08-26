Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at $1,089,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at $906,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montauk Renewables stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Montauk Renewables Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

