Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 1,249.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 228,218 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cellectar Biosciences were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 229.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 621,692 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 111,997 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 51,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $59.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLRB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

