Millennium Management LLC Sells 53,568 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,568 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 68.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alector by 91.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alector by 43.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. 56.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alector alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALEC. boosted their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

Alector stock opened at $26.37 on Thursday. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 989.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Alector news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $623,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,384 shares of company stock valued at $9,352,435. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.