Millennium Management LLC Sells 80,923 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,923 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter worth $35,717,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Century Communities by 2,164.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 212,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,296,000 after purchasing an additional 203,530 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Century Communities by 157.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 169,541 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $8,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Century Communities stock opened at $69.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

