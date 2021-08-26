Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,748 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLR shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

NYSE:CLR opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $40.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

