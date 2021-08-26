Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,087 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.47. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

