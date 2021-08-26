Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,733,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after buying an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,353,000 after buying an additional 444,559 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,182,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,050 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PEG opened at $64.11 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.81.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.06.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

