Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248,524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 33.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,052 shares in the last quarter. Attestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $124,232,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 249.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,437,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $58.38 on Thursday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

