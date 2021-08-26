Mirror Protocol (MIR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $56.19 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.72 or 0.00007947 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $288.88 million and approximately $56.19 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00051352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00123536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00155534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,822.35 or 1.00138764 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.29 or 0.01035748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.38 or 0.06466086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

