Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Up 0.5% This Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $26.90 million and approximately $31,414.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for $22.53 or 0.00047969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00050898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00121084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.44 or 0.00154246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,874.03 or 0.99807290 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $481.13 or 0.01024454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.19 or 0.06637327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,194,132 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

