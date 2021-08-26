Mizuho Increases Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target to $53.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

AGR opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.77. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth $35,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

