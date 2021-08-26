Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.50 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.56 million.Model N also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

NYSE MODN traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.22. 4,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,584. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Model N’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Model N currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

In other news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $32,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,382.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,199.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,030 shares of company stock worth $758,940. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

