Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 83.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

Tesla stock traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $706.06. The company had a trading volume of 492,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,197,830. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.88 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $699.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $673.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.