Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.3% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $15,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,385,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $10.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $457.98. The stock had a trading volume of 87,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,778. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $449.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $385.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.69.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.